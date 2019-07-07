Praising Her Idol

At the 59th Grammy Awards in L.A. on February 12, 2017, the Brit won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. In her acceptance speech for Album on the Year, she declared Beyoncé’s Lemonade should have won. “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé,” she said onstage. “And this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that, and all us artists here f–ng adore you.”