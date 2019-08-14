Audrina Patridge is South Beach Diet’s newest ambassador — and as you can see from the shots we can show you exclusively of her bikini debut, her body has never looked fitter or better! The Hills: New Beginnings star sat down with Us Weekly in Venice, California, in July to explain why she partnered with the program and the changes it’s brought to her life.

“I love the lifestyle to begin with for South Beach,” Patridge tells Us. “It all starts from within. Living a healthy lifestyle, what you put in your body, really does affect you in every way.” So the Prey Swim designer shares that she was excited to partner with the high-protein, low-carb meal plan, which also counts a super-toned Jessie James Decker and the Bachelor’s Ashley Iaconetti as celebrity spokespeople: “I actually really do love all their food and it’s perfect for being a mom on the go and [for] easy, quick, delicious meals.”

Indeed, as mom to 3-year-old daughter Kirra (whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, BMX biker Corey Bohan), Patridge is extra careful to display good nutrition and wellness habits. “It’s so important to set the standards for your daughter, your children, because you need to teach them at a young age how to be healthy,” she says. “You need to eat healthy. And eating healthy doesn’t mean you can only eat salads. It’s eating whatever you want in moderation and … just satisfying your taste buds.” Adds the toned reality star, “If you’re craving chocolate, eat a little piece of chocolate — you don’t have to eat the whole thing. So for Kirra, I try to teach her about fruits and veggies and cooking and exercising.”

Patridge works out “two to three days a week,” preferably in the morning, she says. “It’s funny because my daughter usually works out with me. I do stuff in the living room, like little workout videos. Or I’ll go to this place near my house and she’ll go with me and do squats and stuff.”

While Patridge often goes to the gym or gets outside for her sweat sessions, she also swears by at-home workouts. “Brooke Burke has an app that I love,” she says. “I’ll just follow her app or the Tone It Up girls … those are my go-tos.” Another favorite activity: a class called Lightning Fit. “I don’t really know how to explain it but it’s amazing. It’s a 25-minute workout that’s equal to [90 minutes] in the gym,” Patridge tells Us. “So that’s another great mom-on-the-go workout.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane