Things between Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have calmed down — for now. The Hills: New Beginning star and her ex-husband came to a custody agreement in an Orange County court on Monday, August 12.

Us Weekly can confirm that the twosome agreed to change their custody order of 3-year-old daughter Kirra from sole custody to joint legal custody and monitored visitation for Bohan.

The reality TV personality, 34, and the BMX biker, 37, have been involved in a nasty legal battle ever since their 2018 split. Most recently, Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order amid abuse allegations on July 18. As a result, Bohan was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-wife, their daughter, their home and Kirra’s school.

The exes faced off in court on Monday as Patridge attempted to make her restraining order against Bohan permanent. The judge ruled that the restraining order hearing would be postponed until the Orange County District Attorney decided if criminal charges would be filed against Bohan.

According to an onlooker, Patridge looked visibly emotional in the courtroom entry way as they wrapped up the hearing.

Patridge and Bohan tied the knot in November 2016. Less than a year later, the twosome called it quits and the MTV star alleged that Bohan became violent with her multiple times during their relationship. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018. Patridge has been candid about their legal drama on The Hills revival in recent months.

“I’ve been going through a lot on the personal side of things with court and custody, just everything at once,” she explained to costar Heidi Montag on the July 15 episode. “It’s been so hard lately. You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s getting used to being there on your own and being a single mom. It really hit me today.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

