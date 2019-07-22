The legs have it! When it comes to celebrity bodies, few parts seem to grab more attention than a pair of toned, tan, long, lean, muscular legs. And while many stars have great stems all the way from the butt to the thighs to the quads to the calves, there are some that truly stand above the rest — we’re looking at you, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ciara!

Of course, these ladies — and the many more who made our list — have great genes (and personal trainers) to help them along. But fate, family and finance can only get you so far in the leg department. The women here work hard to get the gams they want and their dedication clearly pays off.

Beyoncé, for one, is famously disciplined. In Homecoming, the documentary that followed the singer’s road to Coachella 2018 10 months after giving birth to twins, she outlined the diet she followed to get ready. “In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” she said. “I’m hungry.” All that while working out too!

Ciara has been flashing serious definition for some time now. And while she’s living in Seattle and working out with a new trainer, her former L.A.-based pro Gunnar Peterson told Us in April 2019 that the “Thinkin Bout You” singer practiced “regular, steady strength workouts: a lot of circuits.” She also did lunges holding free weights at different angles to work various muscles. Explained Peterson, “If you’re standing in the center of a clock face and think about lunging to 12, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and with your left leg, obviously, going 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6. Loaded up, right? She’d go heavy with weights.”

Of course, every star has their own technique or diet and fitness regimen to keep their legs in tip-top shape. Scroll through to see how these beauties get a leg up on their lower halves.