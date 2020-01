Intermittent Fasting

Who Does It?

Sims, Walsh, Justin Theroux, Brooke Burke and Reese Witherspoon.

What It Is?

Intermittent fasters eat only during certain windows of time. Fasting is said to decrease insulin levels, which can facilitate fat burning and weight loss.

Nutritionist’s Take

Holistic nutrition counselor Laura Beam says it’s important to remember to eat healthfully when not fasting. “The food you consume should be as nourishing and nutrient-dense as possible.”