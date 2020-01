Plant-Based

Who Does It?

Venus Williams, Ariana Grande, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron and Beyoncé

What It Is?

Followers mostly eat foods that come from plants, like fruits and veggies, as well as nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans (small amounts of meat and dairy are also allowed).

Nutritionist’s Take

“It’s a great choice,” says Beam. “Just make sure you’re getting ample healthy fats and protein with things like avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds.”