Sharon Osbourne Is Very Happy That She Got Her Face ‘Refreshed’

On the season 10 premiere of The Talk on September 9, 2019, the host shared that she’d gotten a facelift in August. “It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.” And though she said she was in a bit of discomfort, she found it worth the results: “You can’t complain [about pain] when you wanted to do it!” Osbourne, who has talked about previous cosmetic procedures too, had announced in June 2019 that she planned to get the procedure done over her summer break.