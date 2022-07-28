Tori Spelling Gets 'Past Due' Breast Revision Surgery on '@Home With Tori

Time for a change! Tori Spelling has wanted to correct her breast implants for a while — and the moment finally arrives in a new episode of @Home With Tori.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Thursday, July 28, episode of the Vizio WatchFree+ series, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, visits a doctor to discuss having her old breast implants removed and replaced with new ones.

“I do need to get them redone,” the California native tells her eldest daughter, Stella. “They’re expired, recalled — they’re 20 years past due.”

The teen agrees, telling her mom: “You do. It can’t be healthy.”

During her visit with the doctor, the Mommywood author listens as the surgeon explains that he plans to “get rid of the old” implants first. “Think of it like a gummy bear,” he tells the actress as she tests out a new implant by squeezing it.

“I think I’m ready,” the Kiss the Bride star tells the doctor.

The BH90210 veteran previously opened up about wanting to have a breast revision surgery, telling Jeff Lewis in December 2021 that she’d already set a date for the procedure. “February 27,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “They don’t know what’s in there until they get in there, basically. So [the surgeon] is going to take them out, clean them up and put new implants in.”

The sTORI Telling author noted that she had trouble choosing between sizes for the new implants. “I couldn’t decide — he was showing me two different kinds and he was like, ‘Do you want a higher profile or moderate profile?’ I didn’t know [what] either [was],” she recalled. “But he said, ‘You need some side boob because right now you’re just all projecting out front.’”

Spelling, who shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, with Dean McDermott, went on to say that she would need a breast lift in addition to new implants.

“They pick them up and measure where it should be and he’s like, ‘They’re falling here, they should be here,'” she said of her consultation with the doctor. “My scar for my implants [before] were under my nipple, like, my nipple, the bottom part. This scar will be on the top part of the nipple and that’s how he pulls it up. No anchor scar.”

Episode 8 of @Home With Tori premieres on Vizio WatchFree+ Thursday, July 28.

