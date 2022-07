Charlize Theron in ‘Monster’

To play real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003’s Monster — for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award — Theron gained 30 pounds on her model-esque frame. “I’m very athletic looking … and I don’t know how I could have played that part with this body,” she told Stumped magazine of why she didn’t just use a fat suit. “I knew I had to transform my body to get myself into her physical skin.”