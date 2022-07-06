Andra Day in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

“I basically abused my body for a long time. I’m joking and not really joking,” Day said during Variety’s Actors on Actors in January 2021, of her commitment to the role of Billie Holiday for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “I put my family through it; I put myself through it. I went from 163 pounds to 124 pounds.” The actress revealed she fully immersed herself in the role by talking like Holiday and starting to drink and smoke cigarettes. “Not that I recommend people do this; I just was desperate because this is my first role,” she added.