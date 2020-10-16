So fierce! Kelly Osbourne posed alongside her family ahead of their new Halloween special — and her slim figure stole the spotlight.

“Most families go pumpkin picking around Halloween. The Osbournes – we go ghost hunting,” Jack Osbourne teased in a post shared by the Travel Channel’s Instagram account on Thursday, October 15. In one photo, Kelly, 35, stood next to her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who sat on a blue suede sofa. Jack, 34, sat on the edge of his seat on the other side of the room.

The “First Family of Darkness” will embark on their “first-ever paranormal investigation” in a brand new special, The Osbournes: Night of Terror, airing later this month. Another picture shows Kelly and her brother inspecting an old Polaroid. The former Fashion Police personality sported a black leather jacket that fell loosely around her trim torso.

In August, Kelly revealed that she had dropped an impressive 85 pounds after a friend commented on one of her Instagram posts. “Can you believe it?” the Dancing With the Stars alum teased.

Weeks after her slimdown went viral, Kelly opened up about her wellness journey, admitting that she had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. The Emmy winner said that she went through a “long process” of “figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight” before people started to take notice.

“I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” she said during an interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly, who has been sober since 2017, said that her self-improvement kick was made easier by making other lifestyle changes that helped her keep the weight off after her surgery.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she explained. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Scroll down to see more of Kelly’s transformation.