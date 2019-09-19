Kelly Osbourne Says She’s Taking ‘Me’ Time as a Single Lady





Keeping her priorities in check. Kelly Osbourne got candid about her dating life, revealing that she is focusing on herself for the time being.

“[I’m] taking the ‘me’ time,” Osbourne, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 71st Emmy Awards Special Press Preview in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 19. “I’m not good to anyone unless I’m good.”

The Fashion Police alum then noted the effort that one puts into maintaining a successful relationship. “I think love is a lot of work,” she continued. “It’s a lot of work and I hope one day I will [find love again]. But [I’m] not saying yes, not saying no.”

She also joked about her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and their long-lasting marriage. “They’re so in love, it’s gross,” she told Us. Sharon and Ozzy have been married since 1982. They are the parents of son, Jack, 33, and daughters Aimee, 36, and Kelly.

The Life as We Know It alum’s comments about being single come after she split with ex-boyfriend Jimmy Q in August. They were together for four months.

Speaking with Us in 2018, she contrasted her love life with that of her parents. “It makes me believe I’ll never find forever love, if I’m honest,” she said at the time, clarifying her comments, “It’s not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out].”

Last month, Osbourne — who is set to host the FOX Emmy Pre-Show on Sunday, September 22 — celebrated two years of sobriety. To honor the accomplishment, she took to Instagram to post an emotional message about her journey.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote, captioning a photo that showed a count of her 17,529 hours of sobriety. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

