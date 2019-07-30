Kourtney Kardashian’s body is on fire! The reality star and businesswoman looked hotter than ever in a bikini while on vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday, July 30.

The 40-year-old founder of Poosh sported a pair of high-waisted, striped black-and-red bikini bottoms with a matching triangle top as she walked along the deck of a yacht and sunbathed. Adding to the holiday vibe, the mom of three — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — savored a popsicle while wearing a pair of chic, reflective sunglasses. And while the eldest sister of the Kardashian crew worked on bronzing her body, she pulled the bottoms of her two-piece swimsuit up higher while lying on her stomach to make sure her butt didn’t have tan lines!

Kardashian visited the Italian province with friends, including PR exec Simon Huck and her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for her dedication to all things health and fitness. Throughout the years, she’s talked about the dozens of diets and eating regimens she’s tried including gluten-free, the keto diet, fasting and drinking apple cider vinegar. Recently on her lifestyle website, she shared that she also relies on various wellness remedies to keep herself feeling great. “I stay on a relatively clean diet to keep me healthy and feeling my best, save for a few cheat moments sprinkled in. Because balance,” she wrote. “But, I also rely on rituals and supplements I take internally that really make a difference in my skin, mood, and energy.”

When it comes to fitness, she’s also tried a variety of exercises. One of her personal trainers Don-A-Matrix — who sometimes works with Kim and Khloe in the same session! — told Us in February 2019 that a typical Kardashian workout focuses on sculpting their most famous body parts. “Oh, you know, they love having nice, flat abs and also working on the gluteus maximus, making sure your butt is nice, tight and round,” revealed the pro.

Whatever Kourt is doing, it’s working! Scroll through to see her amazingly toned and lean body at the ocean!