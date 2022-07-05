Having fun in the sun! Lena Dunham offered a glimpse at her summer plans by rocking her favorite bikinis.

“One piece two piece red piece blue piece,” Dunham, 36, captioned the compilation of Instagram photos on Tuesday, July 5. The post included pics of the Girls alum in an assortment of swimsuits from Hunza G.

One month prior, Dunham showed off her body in another two-piece bikini set, writing via Instagram, “Sometimes I forget how important it is to wear a bikini.”

The social media uploads come after Dunham previously hit back at body-shamers who made her reconsider her time on the internet. “This past week was lovely for so many reasons. Firstly, I got married. My husband and I traveled to the country and looked at bee hives & fields of wildflowers. I got to feel the intense love of my friends/family surrounding us,” the New York native captioned a lengthy Instagram post in October 2021, one month after exchanging vows with Luis Felber.

At the time, the writer noted that she chose to use social media less after checking the comments. “I say this because over the years, I’ve shared many challenges with you and these moments of joy had me thinking that we should admit when we’re happy too — it’s not a crime,” she continued. “But all of this safety made me forget, for a moment, why I’ve created such intense boundaries with the internet over the past few years. It’s a little too easy to feel the glow of support and forget about the cesspool lurking behind it — so I took a peek, and saw some gnarly s–t, most not worth responding to or even sharing with you.”

Dunham used her platform to slam the negativity directed toward her appearance.

“But one narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television,” she wrote. “Firstly ‘did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke — I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn — an echo chamber of body shaming.”

She continued: “The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the 4 years since I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement.”

The filmmaker concluded her lengthy message by reminding others to not allow rude comments to affect their view of themselves. “I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance — it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it. Love you all,” she added.

Scroll down to see Dunham showing off her bikini body: