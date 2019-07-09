On Speaking Out

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve felt a need to voice my opinion and be heard. Some may not like it, and to be honest, that’s their prerogative. I respect it,” Williams wrote in her Harper’s Bazaar’s August 2019 cover story. “Growing up as the youngest of five girls, I learned that I had to fight for everything I wanted. And I won’t ever stop raising my voice against injustice… Ultimately, my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again.”