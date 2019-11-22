Making a change. Shannon Beador has been open and honest about her weight gain — and loss — over the years.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed in 2017 that she gained 40 pounds while dealing with the aftermath of her then-husband David Beador’s affair.

“I knew an allegation was put out there about my husband … that stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” Shannon said during the season 12 premiere of RHOC. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed of my body.”

While the former couple attempted to work out their relationship issues, Shannon and David ultimately called it quits in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. (The pair, who share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline, finalized their divorce in April 2019.)

After announcing her split from David, Shannon was determined to get her body back.

“I always would start to lose the weight, and then I would gain it right back. So I realized I have to stop playing around and make the commitment and lose the weight,” Shannon told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I just woke up one day saying ‘Enough, enough excuses. This is your life and I want to be as healthy as I can.’ When I took my shirt off, I think they said I had 40 percent body fat. That’s like a heart attack. So it was really unhealthy.”

Shannon noted at the time that she needed to learn how to balance her diet and lifestyle.

“I try to eat clean, but then I also want to have fun. I don’t want to deprive myself. So, I make a few good choices and then some maybe [some] not-so-good,” she said. “But I’m not going to lie, I’ve been having a lot of fun recently and I have been going out, and you know, you gain a little back, but it’s about enjoying life and creating a healthy balance.”

