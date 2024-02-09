Pregnant Sydney Warner wouldn’t miss cheering on husband Fred Warner in Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas, but her arrival may be delayed.

“[I] was advised to stay back home as long as possible so I’m taking that V serious,” Sydney, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8. “Honestly, wish I could fly in Sunday morning but that would be too chaotic lol.”

She added, “Haven’t packed one thing. Yar girl is STRUGGLING.”

Sydney and Fred, 27, announced in October 2023 that she is pregnant with their first baby.

The NFL championship will see linebacker Fred and his 49ers teammates take on defending champs Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. The game will take place in Las Vegas for the first time at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

Despite the big game being four weeks before Sydney gives birth to their baby boy, she was medically cleared to attend and cheer on Fred.

“I have gotten the clear from my doctor, so from a medical standpoint, I feel good,” the Bachelor alum, who previously appeared on Peter Weber’s season, wrote via her Instagram Story on January 31. “From [a] personal standpoint, I’m just gonna have to pace myself because these days I’m slowing down. A LOT. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. We are so excited.”

Sydney hinted on Friday, February 9, that she would fly out later that day or the next. Sharing a selfie of her bare baby bump while packing her suitcase, Sydney added an airplane emoji. In a follow-up pic, she noted that her travel “essentials” include prenatal vitamins, heartburn tablets and Unisom SleepGels.

Fred is already in Sin City with his teammates, practicing their game day plays and completing press conferences.

“I was blessed the first time around back in 2019 [to go to the] 2020 Super Bowl to be around really great veterans,” Fred told reporters on Thursday about his first Super Bowl appearance, which was also against the Chiefs. “Hearing from them how the game was and the week leading up to it had me fully prepared as a young second-year player. I feel like I was really prepared for the moment.”

He continued, “This time around, being able to be that veteran now having gone through it and knowing what it’s gonna take because I’ve been on the other side of it. We were sad at the end of it. Now, I wanna be on the right side of things.”

Fred has made sure to “reiterate” to his rookie teammates that they need to “stay focused” on the game despite the overwhelming fanfare around them.