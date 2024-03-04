90 Day Fiancé couple Sam Wilson and Citra Herani are expecting their first baby.

Sam and Citra, who were featured in season 10 of the TLC show, made the announcement during their segment of 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, which aired Sunday, March 3. “As you know, I’m a horny freak as shown, and we’re actually expecting right now,” Sam said at the start of the show. Citra shared that she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of filming.

The couple posted about Citra’s pregnancy via TikTok that same day. Set to Katy Perry’s “Wide Awake,” the video featured three photos of the pair: one from 2019, another from their wedding in 2023 and finally a third snap of Sam and Citra sitting together on a picnic blanket holding a sonogram.

The post was captioned, “Are we late for this trend yet? We are pregnant baby Wilson is coming June 2024 ❤️🫶🏻 feel so free no more secret 😆.”

The couple revealed that they also know their baby’s sex.

“I’ve always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter,” Sam told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “I’m so ready to be a girl dad.”

Sam and Citra’s love story was spotlighted during 90 Day Fiancé season 10. After meeting Sam on a dating app, Citra traveled from her home country of Indonesia to Cameron, Missouri, to be with him. The pair officially tied the knot on September 10, 2023, in a small farmhouse ceremony in Missouri.

“We wanted an intimate wedding with both of our families in attendance so we could feel supported and celebrate with our loved ones,” Citra told People at the time. “We were so happy that both of our parents were able to attend and left their own religious beliefs to the side to celebrate our union wholeheartedly.” (Citra, who is Muslim, asked Sam to convert to Islam before they married.)

Not all 90 Day couples have had such a happy outcome. Weeks after Sam and Citra’s wedding, 90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about butting heads with partner Gino Palazzolo about whether they should have children.

“I would say don’t wait for the 90 days to figure things out because No. 1 thing, you won’t have the time to figure things out and take the time to get to know each other,” Jasmine, 36, told Us during the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 red carpet premiere.

She also offered her best advice for new 90 Day couples.

“Marriage is a big commitment, and when you date outside your culture, it adds a little bit of spiciness because there are things that are going to come along the way, and some of them might be problematic because everything is new,” she told Us. She also added that couples should “take [their] time” and not “rush” into the next phase of their relationship.

“Don’t bring babies to the equation. It makes everything harder,” Jasmine added. “Just get to know each other. And when you are 100 percent sure, you are willing to put in the hard work. Then, you go through the 90 days [experience]. That’s my advice.”