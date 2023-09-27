90 Day Fiancé couple Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have been at odds about having future children, leading her to learn some hard truths.

“I would say don’t wait for the 90 days to figure things out because No. 1 thing, you won’t have the time to figure things out and take the time to get to know each other,” Jasmine, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26.

She was at the red carpet premiere for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé season 10 when she shared her best advice for new 90 Day hopefuls. “Marriage is a big commitment, and when you date outside your culture, it adds a little bit of spiciness because there are things that are going to come along the way, and some of them might be problematic because everything is new,” she told Us.

Jasmine further implored that when couples have to figure out such important conversations — like having children — then they also “have to rediscover yourself as an individual and then as a couple” based on the compromises. She noted that couples should “take your time” and “don’t rush” into the next steps.

“Don’t bring babies to the equation. It makes everything harder,” Jasmine told Us. “Just get to know each other. And when you are 100 percent sure, you are willing to put on the hard work. Then, you go through the 90 days [experience]. That’s my advice.”

Jasmine and Gino, 53, appeared on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, getting into several heated conversations about having a baby.

“He’s having these super high expectations, but it’s hard for me to imagine relying on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not sure deep in his heart that they like me,” Jasmine said via confessional during an August episode. “And then on top of that, it’s going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids, so to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional.”

By the end of Before the 90 Days, the pair decided to break off their engagement after an explosive argument. Jasmine ultimately had a change of heart before Gino left for the Panama airport, so she re-proposed.

“I never saw myself proposing to any man on earth though. Trust me! That makes [Gino] very special,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I love him in the deepest and most genuine way I have ever loved anyone and when I picture my life without him, that’s when I really was like, ‘I don’t want to go through that because I love him so much.’ I know that if I didn’t apologize in [a] very sincere way and I did what I did, I would have lost him forever … and that was very scary.”

Now that they are re-engaged, Gino and Jasmine’s next steps — including Jasmine’s K1 visa application leading up to their wedding — will be chronicled on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

“There’s bumps [and] you’ll see that,” Gino teased on Tuesday after Jasmine revealed that they are very “indecisive” about wedding plans. “You’ll see some of the bumps that we go through. … We’re both happy.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres on TLC Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

