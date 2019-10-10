



Deavan Clegg revealed she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her and Jihoon Lee’s second child together.

“A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star captioned a Wednesday, October 9, Instagram upload of an ultrasound photo. “I haven’t address[ed] this head-on yet. I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts, we have to announce sad news. Last Monday, we did end up losing our baby. We are heartbroken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family.”

The reality star added, “A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

She and Lee welcomed a son named Taeyang Scuti in April, and the birth played out on an August episode of the TLC show. Clegg also has a 3-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

“Having Taeyang was one of the scariest, most rewarding experiences of my life,” the Utah native told Us Weekly exclusively after their son’s arrival. “Him being in the NICU was the most difficult experience I had to face in my life. Having him home with me makes me so happy. He is always smiling and has completely stolen my heart!”

As for her husband, he told Us at the time: “I’m very happy. I have no skills because I am a first-time father, but I will learn.”

After the couple met on a dating app after multiple failed relationships, Lee flew to America to meet Clegg. Soon after, she discovered that she was pregnant. While the new dad was not there for the birth of his son, Clegg moved to be with him in South Korea shortly after Taeyang’s arrival.

