Room to grow! Paola Mayfield gave birth to her son, Axel, in January 2019 — and the 90 Day Fiancé alum wants to adopt baby No. 2.

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” the former reality star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 2, at Celebrity Sports Entertainment’s Amazing Race Season 33 Finale Party, hosted by Lulu and Lala Gonzalez at Daer Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida. “That’s my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

The Colombia native added that she and husband Russ Mayfield are “talking about” expanding, saying, “It’s a long process [and] not that easy, but it’s something that I’ve been really wanting to do for a while. Axel needs a sibling.”

For now, Paola is loving life with her little one, telling Us about the 3-year-old’s latest milestones.

“Right now, he just wants to be with me all the time,” she gushed. “I have some videos of him really close to me. He always wants to jump on me. He always wants Mommy. He speaks English and Spanish. He’s growing so fast. [He’s] the love of my life.”

She and Russ, also 34, wed in October 2013, welcoming their baby boy six years later. In August, the former TLC personalities revealed their plans to take a break from their marriage.

“During this [coronavirus] pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Paola’s manager, Dominique Echinton, said in a statement at the time. “Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other’s faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit.”

The statement came after the wrestler tweeted, “Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn’t a priority anymore. … People asked me why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is… I just don’t like to pretend #youareguessingright.”

Now, the pair are “working things out,” Paola told Us on Wednesday, noting that her marriage experiences “ups and downs” and she doesn’t always know “what to expect” from her husband.

“We have been going through really rough times,” the personal trainer said. “I don’t know [what will happen]. We’re trying to make it work, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Paola clarified that she and the Oklahoma native are living together and previously tried Zoom couples therapy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you do it [virtually], that’s not the same as going to somebody and being able to express yourself,” the nutrition coach told Us. “But we’re trying.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.