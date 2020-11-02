Round two! Adam Brody opened up about how his and Leighton Meester’s second child is already different than their first.
“The second one seems happier,” the actor, 40, told Dax Shepard on the Monday, November 2 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I don’t know if that’s universal. … I mean, both of my kids are very happy, but it’s, like, the baby comes out, the second one, like, ‘I’m just happy to be here. Go do your thing. I know you’re busy. I’m just watching.’”
The O.C. alum announced in September that he and Meester, 34, had welcomed baby No. 2, a son whose name they have yet to reveal. The infant joined the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Arlo.
The California native joked with on Monday that his eldest child always tells him he doesn’t “need” to bounce her baby brother. “I’m like, ‘This is for me,’” Brody joked with Shepard, 45. “‘I need to bounce him. This is good for me. Let me work it out.’”
Earlier this month, the Ready or Not star told Entertainment Tonight that quarantine with the Gossip Girl alum and their little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic had been “a pretty blissful experience … despite the state of the world.”
Brody explained at the time: “I know a lot of parents who feel that way. So many of my friends that I work with would go to set every day and see their kids on weekends. And all of a sudden, it is like they have spent eight months working from home [and spending time with their family].”
Being a parent has given Brody the roles of both “lifeguard and teacher” with his bigger brood, he went on to tell the outlet. “I have a great spatial awareness of corners and [cacti], any sharp or solid objects or tripping hazards,” he explained. “And as a teacher, in the sense of explaining things and you get a lot of questions and trying to distill it down to something they can understand, and won’t misinterpret because they’re so impressionable.”
The musician and Meester wed in February 2014, one year after their engagement. The couple are notoriously private about their relationship and family life.Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
