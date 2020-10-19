Happy hanging at home! Adam Brody opened up about quarantining with his wife, Leighton Meester, and their two kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a pretty — despite the state of the world — it has been a pretty blissful experience,” the actor, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, October 16. “I know a lot of parents who feel that way.”

The O.C. alum explained, “So many of my friends that I work with would go to set every day and see their kids on weekends. And all of a sudden, it is like they have spent eight months working from home [and spending time with their family].”

He and the Gossip Girl alum, 34, welcomed their daughter, Arlo, now 5, in 2015. Last month, the California native revealed that their second child, a baby boy, had arrived.

“I have a new kid,” Brody said during a September Twitch stream. “I have a boy, and he’s a dream boy.”

Parenting has made the Kid Detective star feel like a “lifeguard and a teacher” all in one, he told the outlet on Friday.

“I have an awareness and as they get older, my daughter less so, I have a great spatial awareness of corners and [cacti], any sharp or solid objects or tripping hazards,” Brody said. “And as a teacher, in the sense of explaining things and you get a lot of questions and trying to distill it down to something they can understand, and won’t misinterpret because they’re so impressionable.”

While the couple, who wed in February 2014, are notoriously private about their children, Meester exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 that she would “kill somebody or die for them.”

The actress explained to Us at the time: “People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them.’ Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’”