



Leighton Meester only has love for her 4-year-old daughter, Arlo!

“People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them,’” the Gossip Girl alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 24, at the Semper Fi screening in Los Angeles. “Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’”

The Single Parents star went on to say, “I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

The actress and her husband, Adam Brody, welcomed their baby girl in August 2015, three months after Us broke the news that she was pregnant with their first child.

In April 2018, the “Heartstrings” singer, who is notoriously private about her and the O.C. alum’s little one, opened up to Us exclusively about raising Arlo. “I think getting out of the house is very important,” the Texas native explained at the time. “I’ve realized more than ever that playing is how they learn and work. When they play, that’s their work. That’s their job. As soon as they get up, they want to play. That’s how they grow, socialize, learn and develop.”

She and Brody, 39, met while filming the 2011 movie The Oranges. A source confirmed to Us two years later that they were engaged, and the pair secretly tied the knot the following year.

Meester referred to the actor as her “soulmate” in September 2018, telling PorterEdit, “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now. And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise – really in a place that I want to be.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!