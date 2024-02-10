Adrian Grenier’s new role has nothing to do with Hollywood — it’s actually why he left.

“I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York, but I live a much more grounded life now,” Grenier, 47, said of why he decided to leave California for Texas during a Friday, February 9 interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I decided I was going to live closer to nature and to commit to my wife and have a family and have a child, which I’m so excited about.”

The Entourage alum’s dream came true last June when he and wife Jordan Roemmele welcomed a baby boy together, and he revealed fatherhood is the best job he’s ever had.

“I don’t know if my body can contain the love [I have for my son,]” he gushed. “It’s so expansive. I feel like I’m going to burst. I’m just so in love with this kid. He’s just absolutely beautiful and I’m so proud of him already and all he does is poop.”

Grenier, who was promoting the eco-friendly cleaning company he invested in, Blueland, revealed that while some actors might end up regretting their decision to leave Tinseltown, he feels at peace with his choice. In fact, he loves the slower paced lifestyle he has today because it’s not only good for his family, but for their overall mental health.

“I did a lot of growth, but I spent a lot of time in nature. Nature [is] connection. If you can’t connect, you can’t care,” he explained. “There’s so much to learn about how we work as human beings, because we emergent from nature – we come from nature. So, if we listen to nature, nature will tell us how to be more in more harmony.”

He added, “There’s a lot of mental health challenges in our world and I think it’s our disconnect from the earth [that worsens it].”

Now, Grenier is able to spend as much time as he wants outside and he’s encouraging his son to do the same. “My little boy was in the dirt this morning,” he shared, noting that Roemmele sent him a photo of his son playing in the great outdoors.

Although Grenier no longer calls California his home, that doesn’t mean he’ll never act again or do press to promote something he’s involved with. Instead, he says he’s just being way more cautious about what projects he takes on now that he’s in a new chapter of his life. “I’m only really taking roles that are aligned with my dharma and that I can be proud of because I want my kid to watch whatever I do and be proud of his dad,” he said.