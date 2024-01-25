Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy Rocky may only be 2 months old, but Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is already planning a playdate for him with her 17-month-old son, Ever.

“Yes, we’re waiting for it,” Bailon-Houghton, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25, while promoting season 3 of I Can See Your Voice. “We’re definitely going to make it happen.”

Kardashian, 44, welcomed baby No. 4, her first with husband Travis Barker, in November 2023. Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Bailon-Houghton, meanwhile, secretly welcomed her son via surrogate with her husband, Israel Houghton, in August 2022.

Prior to tying the knot with Houghton, 52, in November 2016, Bailon-Houghton famously dated Kourtney’s brother, Rob Kardashian. Although the former couple ended things in 2009 after two years of dating, Bailon-Houghton has remained close to his famous sisters.

Related: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other's Kids Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope […]

“I love those girls and I think that they’re amazing,” she shared with Us. “They’re girls’ girls. They’re always there to lift you up and be like, ‘You’ve got this. You look amazing,’ give a compliment and it’s awesome.”

On Wednesday, Bailon-Houghton told Us that motherhood has “completely shifted my perspective on life, how I spend my time [and] what I spend my time doing.” She continued: “I’m loving the time that I’m getting to spend at home with my son and get to do these incredible shows that we film and then we come home and we get to watch them as a family. But again, I think the key is family time.”

Becoming a parent has also brought her closer to her husband, who has four children from a previous relationship.

“I love that he’s just been so helpful and he makes it super fun. I think we laugh a lot even through the hardest times, even through the exhaustion. … I didn’t have a night nurse. We did everything on our own, which I love,” she explained. “Obviously, I think to some extent, there was already some mom guilt there where it was like, ‘I had a surrogate. The least you could do is stay up at night with the baby.’ So just doing all of that, I loved every moment.”

Related: Growl Power! Meet 'The Cheetah Girls' Babies in Photos They’re cheetah sisters with cheetah babies! Decades after the Cheetah Girls disbanded, several of its members have become mothers. The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams as high school students turned girl group performers. The film’s success soon allowed the band to star in […]

She even joked that Ever is Houghton’s “mini-me,” stating, “There are moments that I literally tell him, ‘That’s you.’ When [Ever’s] acting a little crazy, he’s a little moody, he’s upset or frustrated, he can’t get a toy to play, I’m like, ‘Oh, that is all you right there.’ So we have fun finding each other in our son.”

One of the family’s favorite ways to enjoy quality time together is by watching I Can See Your Voice. The Fox competition series sees Bailon and other celebrities guess whether contestants can sing without ever hearing them belt a note.

“When I go home and I watch it with my family, they’re like, ‘Tell us, tell us, tell us,’” she shared. “And I’m like, I just sit back and I watch them go insane, which is so fun that it’s such a family show that literally the whole family gets together.”

New episodes of I Can See Your Voice air on FOX Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi