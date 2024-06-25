Alanis Morissette thinks everyone oughta know the extent of her daughter, Onyx’s talent.

The singer, 50, celebrated her little one’s 8th birthday on Sunday, June 23, by bringing her on stage at her Nashville concert to sing a duet of her hit song “Ironic” off her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill.

“Birthday angel girl moment 💫✨ singing ironic together 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🎂🥹🥹🥹,” Morissette wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 24, alongside a photo of the sweet performance. “I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter ❤️❤️🩷🩷 #8 #happybirthday #nashville #i❤️younashville ✨✨✨.”

A video posted to Instagram via Consequence Daily also showed the mother-daughter duo in action as they stood center-stage to belt out the iconic chorus. At one point, Morissette put down her microphone completely to give Onyx the spotlight as her husband, Souleye, joined in by dancing with the couple’s 4-year-old son, Winter, on his shoulders. (Morissette and Souleye, 44, also share son Ever, 13.)

Fans instantly flocked to the comments section to gush over the adorable moment. “There’s NO WAY to watch this without a big smile on your face ❤️ beyond cute!” one person said, while a second added, “This is the BEST!! @alanis you and ONYX are AMAZING ❤️.”

Souleye also couldn’t help reacting, simply writing, “My heart 🫠 🤯 🙏.”

Morissette and Souleye (real name Mario John Treadway) began dating in 2009 and got married at their house in Los Angeles the following year. They started their family together shortly after when they welcomed Ever, in December 2010. Onyx and Winter joined the family in June 2016 and August 2019, respectively.

While posing for the cover of Health in May 2020 while breastfeeding Winter, Morissette opened up about her love for motherhood. “I love moms so much. If I talk about it too much, I’ll start crying,” she admitted. “I just think moms are so selfless day in and day out — women are just killing it all the time.”

Morissette has always paved her own path when it comes to raising her little ones, despite facing some backlash for her parenting methods over the years. When speaking to Health, she opened up about choosing to homeschool her children through “unschooling,” which she described as “child-led education.”

“So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F–k those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree,’ boom — we do that,” she told the outlet. “I basically get inside their eyeballs. I’m constantly watching their eyes and what they’re pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive.”

Morissette also didn’t push back when Onyx stopped calling her mom — and began addressing her by her full name.

“My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” Morissette explained during an episode of Audacy’s “Gary Bryan Morning Show” in October 2022. “So instead of saying ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette.’”

The “You Oughta Know” singer added that her kids are big fans of her music. (That could explain why Onyx knew every word to “Ironic” for her big singing debut.)

“They do [listen], even when I’m like ‘shut that off!’” Morissette said. “They’re so sweet.”