You oughta know! Before Alanis Morissette found The One with Mario “Souleye” Treadway, her romantic past inspired several breakup anthems.

Most famously, the “Ironic” songstress dated Dave Coulier from 1992 to 1994. For decades, it has been speculated that the Full House alum was the subject of Morissette’s iconic breakup anthem, “You Oughta Know,” off her hit ’90s album, Jagged Little Pill. Nearly a decade after its release, Coulier opened up about the mystery.

“You know, it’s just funny to be the supposed subject of that song. First of all, the guy in that song is a real a—hole, so I don’t want to be that guy,” the comedian explained to Buzzfeed in June 2014. “Secondly, I asked Alanis, ‘I’m getting calls by the media and they want to know who this guy is.’ And she said, ‘Well, you know it could be a bunch of people. But you can say whatever you want.’”

He continued: “One time, I was doing a red carpet somewhere and [the press] just wore me down and everybody wanted to know so I said, ‘Yeah, all right, I’m the guy. There I said it.’ So then it became a snowball effect of, ‘OH! So you are the guy!’ It’s just become this silly urban legend that I just have to laugh at.”

Following her high-profile romance with Coulier, the Grammy winner moved on with Ryan Reynolds. In 2004, the pair got engaged after two years of dating. However, the Deadpool star and the “Hand In My Pocket” musician called off their engagement in 2007. A year after their breakup, Morissette opened up about how dating famous men affected her.

“I think it’s the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” she said to the Los Angeles Times in June 2008. “I was a full-blown love addict, so it was like, ‘I can’t keep doing this, my body can’t take it.’ For someone who is a love addict, [breakups are] debilitating. I’ve been on a constant journey toward finally surrendering and hitting the rock bottom that I’ve been avoiding my whole life … So, this was a huge, critical juncture for me. Everything broke, and it was an amazing and horrifying time.”

Despite the heartbreak, the Golden Globe nominee ultimately found her happy ending with Souleye. The couple met in 2009 and tied the knot a year later. They share three kids: son Ever, daughter Onyx and son Winter who were born in December 2010, June 2016 and August 2019, respectively. Morissette exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her partnership with the rapper.

“We’re helping each other out,” she said to Us in May 2015 of her marriage. “I think relationships go from infatuation to power struggle and then most people break up. I think it’s getting juicy as we’re going on the third phase of helping each other heal and grow.”

Keep scrolling to see Morissette’s dating history: