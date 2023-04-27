Living her best life! Ariana Madix was spotted rocking out in Scotland following her split from Tom Sandoval amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, was seen doing karaoke — singing Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” — at Edinburgh’s The Banshee Labyrinth in the early morning hours on Wednesday, April 26, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“What it all comes down to, my friends / Is that everything’s going to be fine, fine, fine,” Madix sang in the clip while dancing around the stage. “I’ve got one hand in my pocket and the other one’s hailing a taxi cab.”

The Classy AF Cocktails coauthor — who dated Sandoval, 40, for nine years before Us Weekly confirmed their split in March — bobbed back and forth as she sang another verse.

“I haven’t got it all figured out just yet,” Madix belted out before throwing up a peace sign and making a silly face for the crowd.

She concluded her performance by giving someone in the audience a high five when Morissette’s lyrics, “I’ve got one hand in my pocket and the other one’s giving a high five,” popped up on the screen.

Madix’s rendition of the ballad, which has multiple references to love and loss, came amid her U.K. vacation, which began earlier this month. The TV personality recently jetted off to England alongside Pump Rules costar Katie Maloney to celebrate their mutual friend’s wedding.

“Lads on tour 🇬🇧,” the Buying Back My Daughter actress captioned two photos via Instagram from the Cheshire event on Saturday, April 22, including a solo snap all dressed up in front of the castle-like venue.

While Maloney, 36, later traveled throughout England and Spain, her costar headed to Scotland with former Pump Rules personality Janet Elizabeth and her husband, Jason Caperna.

Madix has been leaning on her friends in the wake of her breakup with Sandoval and his cheating scandal with Leviss, 28, which became public knowledge in March. The aftermath of the affair is currently playing out on the Bravo reality series, which continued production on season 10 after the illicit relationship made headlines.

Both the TomTom cofounder and the former pageant queen publicly apologized to Madix amid the controversy for hurting her through their months-long affair. The Florida native, meanwhile, has remained focused on having fun — and was spotted making out with new man Daniel Wai at Coachella on April 16.

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

A second source noted that Bravo star was “just having fun” during the desert hookup. “Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the insider explained.

Sandoval, for his part, told TMZ on April 18 that he’s “really happy” that his ex-girlfriend has moved on. “I love that,” he said of Madix’s PDA-filled weekend.

When it comes to his status with Leviss, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner claimed during an April interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that the costars are “really good friends.” He alleged that the duo are not pursuing their romance further “right now” and are instead “taking a break.”