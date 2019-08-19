



Paranoid pops! Alex Rodriguez owned up to making a burner Instagram account to follow his daughters.

“[They] don’t let me follow them on social media,” the former professional baseball player, 44, said on the Monday, August 19, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “So oh yeah, I have a burner account.”

Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, who the athlete shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, keep close tabs on their dad’s social media account as well. “They are, like, the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness or whatever I do,” the former New York Yankees player said. “They’re so good. Every time I post something [about them], usually 5 out of 10 [times], both of them will DM me and say ‘Dad are you serious?’ ‘Dad, you know I’m going into high school next year.’ ‘Dad this is how bullying starts’ and I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll erase it.’”

Rodriguez added, “I have contracts with both of them that if I post something now … they have to approve everything.”

Earlier this month, the New York City native and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, with Natasha and Ella, as well as the Grammy winner’s 11-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian. Rodriguez documented their family vacation on Instagram, posting selfies and gorgeous views.

“What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Israel!” A-Rod captioned a group pic. “The people have been wonderful and have such energy. I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country!”

He and the “Medicine” singer, 50, got engaged in March. The former MLB player described his proposal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following month, explaining, “I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that, three days prior to me going down on one knee … I would rehearse three days in a row, because I wanted the sunset to be perfect. So one time, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was, like, 6:29 and then the third day it was raining.”

