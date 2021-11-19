Alexa PenaVega Says Son Kingston’s Finger Is ‘Growing Back’ After Accident

On the mend! One month after his finger was slammed in a door, Alexa PenaVega’s son Kingston’s finger is healing.

“I know this is gonna sound absolutely crazy, but it’s literally growing back,” the actress, 33, told her Instagram followers on Thursday, November 18. “His finger is growing back. There was, like, nothing, but now he’s, like, up to here. I’m not even kidding.”

The Spy Kids star went on to say that she planned to “show a before and after” photo of the injury.

The Florida native, who is also the mother of Ocean, 4, and Rio, 6 months, announced last month that her youngest son had lost the tip of his finger.

“While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in October. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

The Ruby & the Rockits alum praised her husband, Carlos PenaVega, at the time, calling him “Superman.”

“It took a minute for all of us to process what happened,” Alexa wrote. “If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies.”

The following day, the Dancing With the Stars alum clarified that she had not shut the door “in a fit of rage.”

Alexa explained, “I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly … and for those people, all I can do is pray for them. … Social media can be really frustrating.”

She and Carlos, 32, are currently living on a boat with their three kids.

“We don’t let kids outside on the deck unless they are with an adult (too dangerous), but it’s forced us all to do projects inside and spend tons of time together as a family,” the Big Time Rush member told his Instagram followers of their decision in October. “Our family feels closer since we started this adventure.”