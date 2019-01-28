Alexis Skyy asked fans for prayers on Sunday, January 27, as her and Fetty Wap’s 12-month-old daughter, Alaiya, went into surgery.

“Prayers please for my baby,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story. Skyy shared an update three hours later, writing, “Surgery went well thank you GOD. Thank you everyone for your prayers. Lay Lay is good.” She did not disclose any more details on what her daughter was there for.

This isn’t the first time that Skyy’s baby girl has spent time in the hospital. The aspiring singer gave birth to Alaiya three months early in January 2018, delivering her at 1-pound, and the preemie wasn’t able to come home for almost five months. But when she was released in May, Skyy threw the newborn a huge homecoming party.

The New York native has been showing Alaiya off on social media ever since, starting with a couple shots of her baby girl on her chest in a carrier. In September, fans got their first real look at the bundle of joy. She was sitting in a car sporting an orange turban, a fuzzy pink vest, matching booties and a huge smile on her face.

Skyy announced her pregnancy in September 2017, waiting more than a month before she revealed that Fetty Wap was the father. The two had dated on and off for years, splitting when the rapper fathered a child with her L&HH costar Masika Kalysha in September 2016.

Alaiya is Skyy’s first child, while her baby daddy has seven. After much speculation about how many children were in his brood, the rapper took to Instagram in January 2018 to set the record straight.

“My son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million … and all my kids moms have moved on and living their life,” he wrote at the time. “I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.”

