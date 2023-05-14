A close call. Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter Ava underwent emergency surgery after a fall off her scooter left her with scary injuries.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 12, alongside a photo of his little one after the spill. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

In the Mexico native’s upload, the 4-year-old — whom Alfonso shares with wife Angela Ribeiro — can be seen with what appears to be burns and bruises above her right cheekbone and down her right arm, all of which she underwent surgery to treat.

“[T]his poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday,” Angela, 41, wrote via her own Instagram post at the time. “I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that “we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit. I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words. Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday.”

She continued, “A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔.”

Despite the harrowing incident, the little girl appeared to be in good spirits the following day while celebrating turning another year older. “Birthday breakfast with her favorite … Grandma Lou’s Swedish pancakes,” Angela wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Ava standing over a plate of flapjacks and blowing out a candle.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost and Iowa native, who tied the knot in October 2012, share three children together: daughter Ava, and sons Alfonso Jr., 9, and Anders, 8. (Alfonso also shares daughter Sienna, 20, with ex-wife Robin Stapler.)

In June 2019, the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum gushed over the birth of his youngest — and praised her siblings for welcoming their little sister into the family with open arms.

“My boys love her. My oldest son, AJ, actually, the funniest thing is he said the other day, we left him in the car and we went out, and we came back, and he was bawling right in the car,” Ribeiro told Us Weekly exclusively. “We were in the garage and the doors were open, and we’re like, ‘What? What? What happened? What happened?’ He goes like, ‘I love her so much. I can’t stop crying.’ And then he was like, ‘Daddy, I want to marry her.’ … They love her to death.”

Angela, for her part, got candid about the joys of parenthood just days after giving birth to Ava.

“I am proud of many things in life, but nothing compares to being a mother,” the former flight attendant wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “It’s not an easy job, but it’s certainly the most fulfilling, rewarding, and simply the best job in the world. #grateful #happymothersday.”

Us exclusively revealed in November 2018 that the couple were expecting their third child together. At the time, Angela shared that it was the DWTS season 19 winner who predicted the pregnancy.

“I’m very clumsy when I first get pregnant, and Al noticed a few things and said, ‘Are you sure you’re not pregnant?’” she revealed. “Turns out, he was right.”