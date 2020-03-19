So sneaky! Ali Fedotowsky is hilariously hiding the fact that Kevin Manno is working from home amid the coronavirus in order to keep their children away.

“@kevinmanno has been recording his morning radio show in my office and will continue to for the foreseeable future,” the former Bachelorette, 35, captioned her Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story. “It’s been a challenge to keep the kids out of there, but I’m getting creative.”

The Bachelor alum went on to share footage of the DJ, 36, heading out of the house, writing, “Every day we have been telling the kids that daddy is at work so they don’t know he is home. Because otherwise, they’re just gonna want to go in the office and they can’t because he’s LIVE on a radio show. So this is what we’ve been doing. He goes out through the garage, which is right next to the office. And then comes to the front door like he got home from work.”

When Manno “returned,” Fedotowsky recorded her 3-year-old daughter, Molly, and 21-month-old son, Riley, running to the front door to greet him — along with their family dog. “How is the day going around here?” the former Seven host asked.

Fedotowsky wrote alongside the video: “Daddy’s home! Even Owen was fooled into thinking he was out of the house.”

To avoid “going stir crazy” with her brood during self-quarantine, the Massachusetts native has been taking advantage of arts and crafts, shadow puppets and their backyard hot tub.

“5 hours into our self quarantine and we are totally not losing it. #lies,” the blogger captioned a family photo via Instagram last week. “It’s gonna be a long couple weeks or more but looking forward to the quality time with my family. And I feel passionate that it’s important that those who are able to stay home do just that – stay home (as much as possible). It will save lives. But just in case I lose it, swipe to [see my wine collection].”

