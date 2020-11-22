Alicia Silverstone‘s son, Bear, made the decision to get his long hair cut, two months after she defended her 9-year-old after he was bullied by other kids.

“Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up,” the Clueless star, 44, captioned a video on Instagram showing the big moment on Sunday, November 22. “I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes.”

In the video, the Batman & Robin actress asks her son, “What are we doing right now?”

“Cutting my hair,” he replies as he runs his hand through his long locks.

“Why?” she asks.

“I have no idea,” he says with a smile.

“Are you nervous about this at all?” Silverstone asks her son.

“Yes, very,” he responds.

As two people work on his hair, Bear says he’s “so excited,” and once the stylists are finished, he examines his new look in the mirror.

The Kind Diet author previously spoke out about her son’s tresses in September, explaining that he’d been teased for his unconventional style.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” Silverstone captioned an Instagram photo on September 27. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

The Baby-Sitters Club star, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, said that she and her ex “aren’t going to stop him from being him.”

“He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”