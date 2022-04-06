Working parents! Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are intentional about scheduling projects with their baby boy in mind.

“In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always,” the actress, 33, said in the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, published on Wednesday, April 6. “That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby.”

The Sweden native rarely speaks about her and the 45-year-old actor’s relationship and their little one. The pair even kept their son’s birth a secret, revealing in September 2021 that they had recently become parents.

Vikander wed the X-Men: First Class star in October 2017 in a private ceremony in Ibiza, four years after they costarred on The Light Between the Oceans. The duo subsequently settled down in Lisbon, Portugal.

Four months later, the Danish Girl star gave Vogue a glimpse of married life, gushing that she was “more happy and content than” she had ever been, clarifying, “The happy-and-content thing, that’s talking about my private life.”

In the February 2018 interview, Vikander also spoke fondly of working with Fassbender.

“We had a great experience,” the Oscar winner explained at the time. “I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with. Of course he’d done more films that me, but immediately when we started to work together, he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck, what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing … Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

The Ex Machina star noted that she and the Germany native never planned on being “secretive” about their marriage, adding, “It’s just about choosing the few things that you keep private.”

Fassbender, for his part, told Good Morning Britain cohosts in 2016 that keeping their love life under wraps is “not really difficult,” explaining, “I just answer what I choose to answer and don’t answer other things.”

Before the couple began dating, the Prometheus star dated actress Nicole Beharie. He moved on with Vikander in 2014, and she told Elle three years later that she had “always” wanted children.

“I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day,” the Golden Globe nominee told the magazine in 2017. “It’s both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”

