Aly & AJ singer Aly Michalka is pregnant with her and husband Stephen Ringer’s first baby.

“It’s been a really easy pregnancy, which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced,” Michalka, 34, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31. “It’s been really smooth sailing so far, and I was lucky I didn’t get any nausea at the beginning. I’ve just been just trekking away as usual.”

The musician, who is due in May, found out she had conceived one day before performing a sold-out show with sister AJ Michalka at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last fall.

“In another world I could have waited to take a test another day, but for whatever reason I was like, ‘I’m past a week being late, and I should just take the test,'” she recalled. “And then it was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh. We play this huge show tonight, and now I’m holding in this huge secret.'”

Aly immediately told her husband but had to wait to share the news with AJ, adding, “I didn’t want it to take away from the special meaning of that night, and we already had so much on our minds that we were juggling.”

The sisters celebrated Aly’s pregnancy days after their performance.

“I was like, ‘There was a special guest that was at the Greek that you didn’t know was there,’ and she was like, ‘Who?'” Aly detailed. “I was like, ‘There’s a baby,’ and I touched my stomach, and then she was like, ‘What?!’ She was just really excited and overjoyed. From there, we told the rest of the family.”

Aly and Ringer, 39, started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of her movie Sequoia and tied the knot two years later. The couple, however, weren’t in a rush to start a family, waiting nearly a decade before they started trying to conceive.

“It was nice that it ended up happening quickly, but also I think that took us by surprise in a way where we were like, ‘Oh, we thought that maybe this would take us eight, nine months to get pregnant or a year,’ and it didn’t,” Aly added on Wednesday. “Recently, it’s started to feel really real just because I’m now starting to show — and I took my belly ring out, which means that the stomach is really popping out.”

The pair have already picked out potential baby names despite not having plans for a sex reveal.

“We’re not really the couple that would do a gender reveal anyways,” Aly noted. “I don’t think that, even if we knew the gender, everything would be blue or pink.”

While reflecting on her pregnancy journey so far, Aly gushed over her husband’s support, saying, “I can see Stephen being a really great dad, obviously, which I think is a reason why I wanted to have kids with him. He’ll be very tuned in to their feelings and emotions.”