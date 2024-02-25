Alyssa Milano’s worlds collided when she brought her son to meet her TV dad, Tony Danza.

Milano, 51, took her son Milo, 12, to see Danza perform his live show, “Standards & Stories,” at Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club, wherein the Who’s the Boss? alum intertwines music with personal stories from his life.

“Tonight was very special for me,” Milano wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 24, alongside a selfie of her and Milo. “I got to bring my real life son to see my tv dad’s show at @catalinajazzclub. Milo said, ‘he seems so jolly, mom. Text him and tell him that was the best show.’ We love you, @tonydanza.”

Milano’s night out with her son comes weeks after she was slammed online in January for setting up a GoFundMe page for Milo’s baseball team on behalf of her husband, David Bugliari. A major complaint from the critics was Milano’s choice to solicit money from fans instead of donating the money herself.

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” Milano wrote in an Instagram caption defending herself on February 6. “As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.”

She concluded, “Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball.”

As for Danza and Milano, the pair costarred as father and daughter in ABC’s sitcom Who’s the Boss? which ran for eight seasons from 1984-1992. Danza portrayed widower and former baseball player Tony Micelli, while Milano played his daughter, Samantha. The show followed the duo as they made the leap from New York City to Connecticut, where Tony took a job as a live-in housekeeper for a high-powered executive (played by Judith Light).

A Who’s the Boss? revival has been in development at Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform since 2020 when it was reported that Sony Pictures was attempting to bring the series back to television. Milano confirmed the news via Instagram at the time.

“ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back,” the Charmed alum captioned her August 2020 post. “I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 .” Milao added, “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”

The sequel series will reportedly be set 30 years after the original, though details on the show’s status (such as production timeline or release date) remain under wraps. In November 2022, several former Who’s The Boss? cast members, Milano included, had their own reunion at Danza’s Catalina Jazz Club show. Milano shared a photo via Instagram of herself, Danza, Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani.

“Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photo. “😉😉 Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”