Alyssa Milano is proud of her 12-year-old son Milo’s baseball team in light of “all the s—t” she received for starting a crowdfunding campaign to cover tournament costs.

“Remember all the s–t I got for fundraising for my son’s baseball team? The team came in 3rd out of 70 teams,” Milano, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 19. “The families on our team are so appreciative to everyone who made a donation.”

She continued, “The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Milano also shared several photos from the team’s trip to Cooperstown, New York, which she attended alongside husband David Bugliari and daughter Elizabella, 8.

Back in January, the Charmed alum asked her X followers to donate to a GoFundMe campaign started by Milano and Bugliari.

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families,” a message on the GoFundMe read, noting the team sought to raise $10,000. “We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Milano received an onslaught of criticism for soliciting money instead of funding the program herself, claims that she has since denied.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” she wrote via X on January 26. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

She continued at the time, “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights and many other fun things. Thank you to all who have contributed to the GoFundMe! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Days later, Milo’s team surpassed their fundraising expectations. The travel fund raised $11,175, more than $1,175 over their goal.

“Thank you to everyone who donated. Milo’s team’s #gofundme has reached their goal for #Cooperstown. I so appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol,” Milano wrote in a social media update.

Despite being happy that the squad met their goal, Milano was disappointed in the backlash.

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” she wrote in a February Instagram message. “As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.”