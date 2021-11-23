Amanda Kloots Reveals Fight With Nick Cordero Over Baby Elvis’ Name

Mom’s favorite moniker! Amanda Kloots and her late husband, Nick Cordero, initially disagreed on their 2-year-old son Elvis’ name.

“Nick fought me on this for nine months,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 20, while promoting Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero. “He was like, ‘We are not naming our son Elvis. Get this out of your head.’”

The Ohio native thought of the name “early on” into her pregnancy, explaining, “My mom just loved the name. I just thought Elvis Cordero just rolled off your tongue. Amanda, Nick and Elvis. I was like, ‘This is his name.’ And I loved it. It was, like, an old, classic name that nobody used.”

Kloots joked that at least she didn’t give her son “a weird name like Lotion or something.”

The Talk cohost added, “He fought me on it and fought me. Then finally … he was like, ‘I knew you were right all along. I just had to fight you on it.’ Which is very Nick. If you knew Nick, that’s very Nick. He just wants to fight you on it because he wants you to fight for it.”

Elvis arrived in June 2019. Cordero died in July of the following year amid COVID-19 complications.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘It gets easier [and] time helps,’ and I don’t know if I found that yet,” Kloots exclusively told Us in April of mourning the Broadway star. “I still pretty much cry every day. It’s growing pains. … I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don’t know those tools yet.”

The dancer added at the time that she was “doing everything” in her power to be “healthy and active and happy,” explaining, “Grief is a process. Everybody does it differently. I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don’t know those tools yet.”

Kloots has been keeping busy this year. Not only did she wrap season 30 of DWTS on Monday, but her AK! Fitness Brand has partnered with Equinox for at-home workouts.

Cordero would be “so proud” of all that she has accomplished, the fitness instructor told Us on Saturday. “He’s with Elvis and I every single day watching over us.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi