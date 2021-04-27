Amanda Kloots says everyone copes differently, and for her, that means crying at least once a day.

The new The Talk cohost, 39, opened up about life after husband Nick Cordero died fighting COVID-19 in June 2020, leaving behind Kloots and their son Elvis, now 22 months. She exclusively told Us Weekly that “every day is different,” but she’s still navigating the grief of losing her partner after less than three years of marriage.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘It gets easier [and] time helps,’ and I don’t know if I found that yet,” Kloots told Us while promoting Instacart’s “Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories” campaign. “I still pretty much cry every day. It’s growing pains.”

The single mom added that she is “doing everything I possibly can to stay healthy and active and happy. And you know, grief is a process … Everybody does it differently.”

Kloots couldn’t say whether grief gets any easier with time. “I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don’t know those tools yet,” she explained.

However, the former Rockette says there are always moments — especially as she watches her son grow — that make the grief more difficult.

“With Elvis, like there’s so many things that he does or there’s times in life that you just wish your person was there to celebrate with,” she added. “And I think that that’s where it’s harder because you miss your person so much.”

Cordero went to the hospital on March 30, 2020, when he was experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19. He suffered several complications, including mini-stroke, blood clots and a leg amputation, and eventually needed a ventilator to help him breathe. The Broadway star was 41 when he died on July 5, 2020.

Reporting by Diana Cooper