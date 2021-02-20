Protecting herself. Amanda Kloots spoke out after some criticized her for getting the COVID-19 vaccine after her husband Nick Cordero’s death.

The fitness instructor, 38, revealed via Instagram on Friday, February 19, that she received the vaccine after waiting on standby in California. “I just got my COVID 19 vaccine! I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting,” she wrote. “I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car. THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms.”

She added: “I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety. Thank you to my friends @laurencpresent and @thompoint0 for driving and being by my side.”

While many congratulated Kloots on the moment, some asked in the comments section how she qualified since, as one person pointed out, she is “not within the age range that CA has designated.”

The Talk cohost addressed the backlash in a series of Instagram Story videos on Friday. “First of all, vaccine shaming should not happen. Everyone should be getting this vaccine, and anyone that gets it we should be celebrating that one more person has got the vaccine,” she said. “Second of all, I drove to a vaccination site in the hopes — and I knew that I could possibly be turned away — but I drove and I waited in a line in the hopes that at the end of the day, at the end of appointments they may have extra vaccines that would otherwise be thrown out. And instead of being thrown out, they were put into an arm — an arm of a surviving single mother that deserves to have an extra vaccine that would’ve been thrown in the trash.”

Kloots noted that she did not expect to even receive the vaccine but was thankful she did. “I was perfectly fine being turned away tonight if that was the case. I was actually prepared to be turned away. I was giving it a shot, and luckily the shot worked and they had availability,” she continued. “They were happy to have people there waiting with willing arms and I was happy to be one of those willing arms. So please, please do not vaccine shame me on my photo after this day where I am so grateful to have this first step in getting vaccinated against this virus.”

The dancer later wrote in an Instagram Story post that waiting in line “with a baby in the car that should be in bed” to see if she could get a vaccine “IS NOT celebrity privilege.”

Cordero died from complications from coronavirus in July 2020 at age 41. He was hospitalized in March of last year and placed in the intensive care unit of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The Broadway star and Kloots wed in September 2017 and shared son Elvis, 20 months.

