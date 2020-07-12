Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Holds a Memorial for Late Broadway Star

In loving memory. Nick Cordero‘s widow, Amanda Kloots, hosted a “beautiful and perfect” memorial service to celebrate the late Broadway star’s life.

The personal trainer, 38, shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 11, that she gathered with Cordero’s close friends and family over the weekend for the ceremony.

“I said, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory,'” Kloots captioned a photo of herself holding the couple’s 13-month-old son, Elvis. “He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

Kloots detailed the highlights of the service, which included the group listening to the song “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, a Broadway musical that she and Cordero bonded over. She added that the song held a new meaning for her in the wake of the Tony nominee’s death.

“Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless,” the former Broadway dancer recalled. “As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me.”

Kloots announced that Cordero — who starred in the Broadway musicals Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale: The Musical — died on July 5 after a three-month battle with coronavirus complications. He was 41.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Kloots thanked Cordero’s “diamond in the rough” doctor, David Ng, and noted that the late performer “definitely put up a fight” during his hospitalization.

She added, “I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.