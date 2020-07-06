Always in her heart. Amanda Kloots gave her husband, Nick Cordero, a tearful tribute on social media one day after he lost his battle with the novel coronavirus.

“Nick’s dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened and it’s because of you guys and your support,” Kloots, 38, told viewers on Instagram Live on Monday, July 6, one day after she confirmed that the Broadway star died at age 41. “There were days when I did not think I could get on social media and sing but I always felt better after I did. … It always made me feel better. Singing and dancing is an amazing way to have some therapy in your life.”

Since the Waitress star was admitted to the hospital for a serious case of COVID-19 three months ago, Kloots has been using her platform to share her family’s story and get her followers involved in daily celebrations in Cordero’s honor. The Ohio native hosted online sing-alongs to his song “Live Your Life” and spoke candidly about how bringing music to her husband in the hospital was a source of positivity for everyone involved.

“I was singing this song to Nick yesterday in his room and so many of the lyrics are so, just, crazy on point. ‘They’ll give you hell but don’t let them kill your light, not without a fight. Live your life,'” she said of Cordero’s 2018 single on Monday. “Life throws so many things at you. … It could be this awful virus like Nick had, you could lose your job, you could fight with a family member … all these things in your life that could give you hell. … Keep fighting, keep singing, keep dancing, keep living.”

The Bullets Over Broadway actor fought for his life for 95 days and experienced severe complications from his COVID-19 diagnosis, including a leg amputation and extreme lung damage. On Sunday, July 5, Kloots confirmed that her husband had succumbed to the illness.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram statement. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. … I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed son Elvis nearly two years later. After singing Cordero’s song with her Instagram followers one last time, she closed with a message of gratitude to those who have been with her on this journey from the beginning.

“Thank you so much for all your support. I really, really, really appreciate it,” Kloots concluded, struggling to hold back tears. “Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved, listening to music. I don’t think he would have wanted anything else, so I think we gave him a good send-off. I’ll miss him every day of my life, that’s for sure.”