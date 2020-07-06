Lending a helping hand. Fans and friends have donated more than $850,000 to a GoFundMe page for Nick Cordero that will go to his wife, Amanda Kloots, and infant son, Elvis, following the Broadway star’s death from complications related to coronavirus.

“We are heartbroken to update this account to a memorial,” the GoFundMe page, which was created in April, now reads.

The fundraiser was originally made to raise $400,000, for help with the medical bills and financial hardships brought about by the Waitress star’s battle with COVID-19. Donations now stand at double that amount, with a total of more than $867,000 as of Monday, July 6.

The page also shared Kloots’ announcement of her husband’s death at the age of 41 on Sunday, July 5.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots wrote via Instagram at the time. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The statement continued: “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

The Bronx Tale star was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 31. When he first entered the hospital, he was unconscious and diagnosed with pneumonia. The Canada star later tested positive for the virus on April 1.

Weeks later, the performer underwent surgery to have his right leg amputated due to blood flow issues. Throughout his health journey, Kloots kept her followers up to date on Cordero’s progress.

After announcing her husband’s untimely passing, the former Rockette shared a video her sister made her of the time the family has spent together during Tony-nominated star’s battle.

“How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” she wrote alongside the video, which her sister titled “The Silver Linings,” on Monday. “I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same.”

She continued: “This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.