Double trouble! America Ferrera announced on Sunday, May 10, that she had given birth to her and Ryan Piers Williams’ second child.

“LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her baby’s tiny hand being cradled in her parents’ hands. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫”

She also referenced her baby shower, which was canceled due to the coronavirus quarantine, and shared two videos showing essential supplies being delivered to moms and children on the U.S./Mexico border. “Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love!” she added.

The Superstore star, 35, shared her pregnancy news on New Year’s Eve. “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” the actress captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

The Los Angeles native smiled down at her son, Sebastian, while he touched her baby bump in the sweet social media upload. Williams, 28, knelt beside the toddler with a smile.

The following month, the Ugly Betty alum opened up about the “nausea and exhaustion” she experienced in her first trimester, which made workouts difficult. “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started,” Ferrera explained alongsidea photo of her in the gym. “Some weeks I’d only muster 1 workout or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed. Through this pregnancy, I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself.”

The Emmy winner announced her first pregnancy on New Year’s Eve in 2017, writing on Instagram: “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

She gave birth in May of the following year and revealed her baby boy’s nickname, Baz.

“She loves that child so much, she adores them so so much, but she hasn’t lost herself if that makes any sense,” Ferrera’s Superstore costar Lauren Ash gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in January. “She still takes the time that she needs to do her job, to [do] self-care. I really admire how much she has continued to take care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present for her child as possible. That’s something I’ve always looked up to.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star met Williams when he cast her in a student film at the University of Southern California. He proposed in 2010 and the couple wed the following year.