



So special. Pregnant Amy King (née Duggar) shared the sweet story behind the dress she wore in her maternity shoot.

“This dress has special meaning,” the 3130 Clothing owner, 32, wrote on Instagram at Friday, August 9. “My [grandma] and I went shopping in June. We found this beautiful dress… but decided it was a little pricey so I told her, ‘Let’s wait on it!’ My mom and [grandma] came over the next night for dinner and yep you guessed it, she had bought me that dress! I was so surprised!”

The Arkansas native went on to say that since her Grandma Mary’s death, “June was devastating, July was hard” and she’s been “taking time to adjust to this new life without her.”

She added, “I knew I had a maternity shoot with Lou coming up and I wanted to wear this dress! I looked at the tag… and realized she bought me an XS!!! Y’all, I squeezed, wiggled my way into this thing! 7 months pregnant and I’m darn proud of it! Haha! I just love the fact that even though she is no longer with us I have so many memories of her.”

On June 13, Us Weekly confirmed that Mary Duggar died of an accidental drowning. “Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” a rep for the Duggar family exclusively told Us at the time. “We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America’s grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her.”

This news came one month after the pregnant star and her husband, Dillon King, announced that they are expecting their first child together. “BABY KING IS ON THE WAY,” Amy captioned the April Instagram upload. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!”

Dillon wrote on his own social media page: “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

