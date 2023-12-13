The late Andre Braugher left an indelible mark on Hollywood, but his greatest legacy was his commitment to his family.

After news of Braugher’s death broke on Tuesday, December 12, an interview where he discussed his home life resurfaced online. Braugher, who shared sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, with wife Ami Brabson, told Variety in 2020 that he prioritized raising his children over accepting career opportunities out of town.

“I haven’t been in Australia. I haven’t been in Prague. I haven’t been shooting in São Paolo or whatever,” he shared with the outlet at the time. “I’ve got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are.”

Braugher went on to say that he had no regrets about losing out on potential roles in favor of being a present dad. “I made a choice along the way that Ami and those boys were too important to not spend quality time with,” he explained. “The focus on celebrity-ness — it’s not real. So I just chose, in my own way, to sort of drop out.”

He concluded: “It’s been an interesting career, but I think it could have been larger. I think it could have spanned more disciplines: directing, producing, all these other different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life.”

Braugher and Brabson exchanged vows in 1991 and later starred together on Homicide: Life on the Street.

“We’re like-minded; we grew up in similar neighborhoods; we share the same values,” Braugher told Variety in 2020. “She knows me like the back of her hand, and I’m grateful for that.”

Despite turning down far-flung opportunities, Braugher still went on to have a prolific career, starring as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also received 11 Emmy nominations — two of which he won.

After battling a brief illness, Braugher’s rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed on Tuesday that he died at age 61. Braugher’s former costars, including Terry Crews, took to social media to mourn the loss.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews, 55, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, captioned an Instagram photo of Braugher. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti on the Fox sitcom, also shared a photo of Braugher via Instagram, writing, “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔.”