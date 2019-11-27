



Junior jet-setter! Andy Cohen is already planning trips to take with his 9-month-old son, Benjamin.

“I’m excited to take him to theme parks and to take him to London when that is meaningful for him,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, recently told Us Weekly and other reporters while hosting Expedia & Vrbo’s 2020 Travel Trends Conversation. “I’m kind of excited to take him everywhere, frankly. I’m building a house on Long Island, [and] I’m excited to live there with him.”

The Missouri native, who welcomed his baby boy via surrogate in February, added, “I used to not lean into tourist things, but I think with a child, you do it with glee. … What happens is, you’re too cool until you’re not. Everybody winds up there.”

Now that he has a little one at home, the Emmy winner is partying less. “I’m like, ‘Is it baby-proofed? Is there a kitchen?’” the Bravo personality explained.

Since becoming a dad, Cohen is already considering giving Benjamin a little brother or sister. He told Us exclusively in April: “I think about it all the time. Tick tock.”

The Love Connection host went on to call his son “delightful,” gushing, “He’s very cute. Everyone says savor every day and I’m just trying to do that. Every day is a new little moment of love that you didn’t know existed the day before.”

That same month, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed how quickly Cohen has taken to fatherhood. “He’s a wonderful dad,” the Sex and the City alum, 54, told Us exclusively. “He’s a better dad than I even think I thought he could ever be. … It’s real and he’s living up to all of our best expectations.”

The Most Talkative author is still learning how to balance his busy career with his little one and taking parenthood “day-to-day.” He explained to Us in July: “I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,. I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper