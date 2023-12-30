Andy Cohen Hilariously Sits Through Son Benjamin s Car Ride Concert

Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son, Benjamin, seems to share his longtime friend John Mayer’s love of music.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared a hilarious video of Benjamin performing a concert of gibberish songs during a recent car ride. “OK, we got it. We got it,” Cohen told his son in the Instagram Story clip, which he posted on Friday, December 29. “It’s a long drive, OK?”

After Benjamin tells him he is going to put on a performance, Cohen shuts down the idea by stating, “You’re gonna do a concert? I don’t think so.”

Benjamin, however, didn’t let his dad’s words stop him. “Well, I am,” he promptly replied before launching into song. Cohen ultimately gives up the fight, ending the video with a sigh, stating, “My life, my life.”

Cohen became a first-time father upon welcoming Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces!! 20 inches!!” Cohen wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a pic of himself holding his then-newborn. “Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow ♥️🌈.”

His little family grew once more with the addition of his daughter, Lucy, whom he welcomed via surrogate in April 2022. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” he announced via Instagram. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen frequently shares pictures and videos of his little ones via social media. Earlier this month, the Bravo host explained the definition of “misfit” while watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with Ben. “A misfit means that you march by your own drummer. Do you understand that?” he stated in an Instagram video before zooming in on his son’s purple-colored feet. “Like, you drew all over your foot with a magic marker. Huh? Oh, Ben.”

While Benjamin’s feet were covered in purple marker, Lucy’s feet sported special kid-sized Louboutin shoes for Thanksgiving last month, gifted to her by TV personality and fashion expert Bevy Smith. “My mom and my little girl ♥️ (… and Lucy’s Loub’s, courtesy of @bevysmith),” Cohen captioned an Instagram pic of Lucy, 20 months, lifting her shoe to show off its signature red bottom while holding on to her grandmother.

Content with his family of three, Cohen exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 that he was not interested in having any more kids. “I’m good. Let me answer that very quickly,” he jokingly stated.

However, he went on to clarify that if he were to “fall in love tomorrow and someone wants [kids] … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk.”